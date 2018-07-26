Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Imran Khan convenes PTI meeting to discuss post-election situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the party leaders  for consultation. 

According to Geo News, the PTI chairman, who was  earlier due to address  a press conference at 2:00 pm, will now wait until 80 to 90 percent results come in.

The central leaders of the PTI has been contacted by Khan and asked to reach Islamabad. 

Khan is expected to give a policy statement through media talk later in the day.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders in Punjab have been tasked with contacting Independent candidates to from government in the country's largest province.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the PMLN was leading on five to six seats of the Punjab Assembly.

