Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PTI to hold consultation meeting on government formation today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to hold a consultation meeting  for formation of government new in Bani Gala on Thursday.

According to sources, Imran Khan has called party leaders from all over the country for  consultation. 

 PTI has also decided to speed up communication with independent candidates who have won   in the polls with regards to establishing government in Punjab.

Khan will also discuss strategies related to reservations expressed by opposition over election results. 

