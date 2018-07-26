PTI to hold consultation meeting on government formation today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to hold a consultation meeting for formation of government new in Bani Gala on Thursday.

According to sources, Imran Khan has called party leaders from all over the country for consultation.

PTI has also decided to speed up communication with independent candidates who have won in the polls with regards to establishing government in Punjab.

Khan will also discuss strategies related to reservations expressed by opposition over election results.