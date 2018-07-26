Heads of major political parties lose elections from PTI rookies in KP

PESHAWAR: In a major setback, the head of all major political parties including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, ANP, QWP, JI lost elections from the PTI rookies.

Those who were outclassed by PTI jockeys included Shehbaz Sharif of PMLN, Bilawal Bhutto of PPP,Fazl ur Rehman of MMA, Asfand Yar Wali Khan of ANP, Siraj ul Haq of Jamat e Islami, Aftab Ahemd Khan Sherpao of Quami Watan Party.

Imran Khan till filing of this report was winning the electoral battle against Akram Khan Durrani of MMA in Bannu district.