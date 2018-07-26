Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Heads of major political parties lose elections from PTI rookies in KP

PESHAWAR: In a major setback, the head of all major political parties including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, ANP, QWP, JI lost elections from the PTI rookies.

Those who were outclassed by PTI jockeys included Shehbaz Sharif of PMLN, Bilawal Bhutto of PPP,Fazl ur Rehman of MMA, Asfand Yar Wali Khan of ANP, Siraj ul Haq of Jamat e Islami, Aftab Ahemd Khan Sherpao of Quami Watan Party.

Imran Khan till filing of this report was winning the electoral battle against Akram Khan Durrani of MMA in Bannu district.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Election body rejects 'rigging' accusations

Election body rejects 'rigging' accusations
PTI gives surprise result in Karachi, emerges as major party

PTI gives surprise result in Karachi, emerges as major party

Pakistan Election 2018: Imran Khan in strong position to form govt in Islamabad.

Pakistan Election 2018: Imran Khan in strong position to form govt in Islamabad.
Chief Election Commissioner announces first unofficial result

Chief Election Commissioner announces first unofficial result
Load More load more