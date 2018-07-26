ECP official says 'no conspiracy' in delayed vote results

ISLAMABAD: A top Pakistani election official said results from Wednesday's general election were coming in late because of technical issues, and there was "no conspiracy" in the delay.

"There's no conspiracy, nor any pressure in delay of the results," Babar Yaqoob, secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, told reporters on Thursday.

"The delay is being caused because the result transmission system (RTS) has collapsed.

All the major political parties voiced their concerns over the unusual delay in elections results across the country and levelled serious allegations.