PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto raises alarms over counting process

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday raised alarms over the counting process as the counting was still underway.



"My candidates complaining polling agents have been thrown out of polling stations across the country," tweeted PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding: "Inexcusable & outrageous".





Meanwhile, senior leaders of the the third major party in the race, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Raza Rabbani and Sherry Rehman also raised questions over the counting process during an emergency press conference in Karachi on Thursday.

All the major political parties voiced their concerns over the unusual delay in elections results across the country and levelled similar allegations.