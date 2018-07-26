Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

ECP has been nothing more than 'pawn', says Assefa Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Assefa Bhuto Zardari, sister of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying that it has abdicated all responsibility in this election.

In a statement on Twitter on late Wednesday night, Assefa Bhutto Zardari said the commission has been nothing more than pawns.

“From throwing out polling agents to withholding results, the facade has been stripped away. This is blatant rigging !,” she said. 


