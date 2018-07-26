PML-N alleges rigging, rejects election results

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has alleged rigging in the elections and rejected results of election 2018.



Speaking late night press conference, PML-N Shehbaz Sharif said he had not seen such post-polling situation in his entire political career.



PML-N President said they have received complaints of not providing form 45 to our polling agents and also our polling agents were expelled in D.G Khan.

