PML-N alleges rigging, rejects election results

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has alleged rigging in the elections and rejected results of election 2018.
Speaking late night press conference, PML-N Shehbaz Sharif said he had not seen such post-polling situation in his entire political career.
PML-N President said they have received complaints of not providing form 45 to our polling agents and also our polling agents were expelled in D.G Khan.
