Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PML-N alleges rigging, rejects election results

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has alleged rigging in the elections and rejected results of election 2018.

Speaking late night press conference, PML-N Shehbaz Sharif said he had not seen such post-polling situation in his entire political career. 

PML-N President said they have received complaints of not providing form 45 to our polling agents and also our polling agents were expelled in D.G Khan.

