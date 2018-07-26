Marriyum Aurangzeb voices reservations over polling process

ISLAMABAD: PMl-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the party had severe reservations about the voting process.

Speaking to media persons, Marriyum Aurangzb alleged that at some of the polling stations, polling agents were forced to leave polling stations without getting results.

Form 45 was being withheld from the PML-N, she said.

"if rigged results are not being prepared behind locked rooms then Form 45 should be given to us," said Marriyum, adding that if such a polling process continued then the Election Commission of Pakistan will held be responsible.

"Engineered results of the polling are being released, which the PML-N rejects," she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that if the mandate of the PML-N is 'stolen', it will not be acceptable to the party's voters.

The General Election 2018 were held today as Pakistan’s nearly 106 million registered voters took to 85,307 polling stations across the country for voting.