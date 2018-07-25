High number of overseas Pakistanis join election campaign

LONDON: Thousands of overseas Pakistanis visited Pakistan to cast their votes – from manly Middle Eastern countries, Europe and North America – for the bitterly fought contest.



The biggest number of Pakistanis visited Pakistan from Middle Eastern countries, followed by European countries, led by the United Kingdom and a sizeable number made journey to various Pakistani cities to cast votes for their favourite candidates.

Most of those who visited Pakistan to vote from all these regions belonged to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) while a small number belonged to other parties such as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and religious groups.

Election activity was seen in the UK where PTI held many events to raise funds and to organize awareness events for the party members where PTI members urged each other to call their relatives in Pakistan and ask them to vote for PTI. These events were held in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Luton, Glasgow and smaller cities.

PMLN didn’t hold any event to mobilise its support base because of a number of factors. Most of its key leaders left for Pakistan months ago to be in their constituencies and PMLN UK leader Zuabi Gull has been in Pakistan for Senate elections – which he narrowly lost.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been in London for almost a month prior to the election and most of the PMLN supporters were seen coming to the Harley Street Clinic on daily basis to meet their leader.

Prior to Nawaz Sharif’s departure for Pakistan, a major event was held in London where PMLN leaders from all over the UK attended the event. Nearly 400 attended the event where Nawaz Sharif announced his plan to return to Pakistan. When Nawaz Sharif made his journey to Pakistan to go to jail after conviction, around 30 activists joined him from Middle East and UK to go with him to Pakistan to support PMLN.

PTI’s London President Miah Waheed-ur-Rehman told The News that “hundreds” of activists have gone to Pakistan in their home constituencies to vote for “tabdeeli”. He said that PTI activists see this as the “last opportunity” to change the fate of Pakistan and took part in elections with passion. He said that those who were not able to go to Pakistan have speaking to their friends and relatives in Pakistan to vote for PTI.

PMLN’s Acting President Shakoor Khan said that “hundreds of PMLN activists from UK are in Pakistan to support PMLN in elections”.

He added: “I came to Pakistan with Nawaz Sharif myself and since then I have been campaigning in KP for PMLN. We have faced huge difficulties to run election campaign and it started against us months ago but we came to Pakistan to play our role for democracy. I have been travelling with Ameer Muqaam for two weeks now.”

PPP leader Mohsin Bari said that he was personally aware that “more than 50 activists” from UK have gone to Pakistan. “Our activists have gone to Sindh and Punjab to campaign for PPP candidates. I know lots of activists who are from Potohar and they are campaigning for Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, many have gone for Yousuf Raza Gilani and majority have gone to Sindh.”

Not only this dozens of overseas Pakistanis from the PMLN and PTI had applied for tickets but almost no one was given tickets. Many of those who applied for the tickets gave up their foreign nationalities to comply with the rules. Many from the UK, from PTI and PMLN, only had their Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) so that to comply with the rules but were overlooked for the tickets. But these enthusiasts took part in campaigning passionately.

These elections saw a clear division between Pakistanis overseas as fever-pitched battles were fought online and on the streets too. PTI’s overseas supporters on social media are believed to be in greater number than followers of other parties but PMLN has caught up fast in the last four years.

Followers of both parties have been bitterly opposing each other and supporting narrative of their parties round the clock. A clear division of ideas and narratives has been on display, mainly on social media. Followers of Imran Khan have been see as condemning “corruption” and calling for ‘Naya Pakistan” while PMLN supporters have been countering the strong populist rhetoric with their counter allegations as well as pointing out failings of PTI government in KP.

British government has been watching the contest with keen interest and its understood that the government will release a statement on Pakistani elections once the results are completed.

Foreign & Commonwealth minister Lord Tariq Ahmed said on Wednesday: "Testament to the bravery of the Pakistani people & their commitment to democracy that voting was able to resume at the polling station attacked in Quetta this morning. No one should attempt to undermine Pakistan’s democratic process.”

Britain’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew said: “Best wishes to the millions of Pakistani men and women who will be exercising their democratic right - casting their vote to shape the prosperous and secure future this country deserves.”