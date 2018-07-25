NA-247 Result: PTI’s Arif Alvi leading in Karachi South 2 constituency

Karachi: Dr Arif Ur Rehman Alvi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in NA-247 Karachi South 2 security 570 votes against Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Dr Farooq Sattar who bagged 126 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.



The total number of registered voters in NA-247 Karachi South 2 is 543964 with female voters 249251.

There are 23 candidates contesting in NA 247 Karachi South 2.Key participants from this constituency are Syed Zaman Ali Jaffery from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan , Dr Arif Ur Rehman Alvi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Abdul Aziz Memon from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians , Dr Farooq Sattar from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan , Mohammad Hussain Mehenti from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal , Afnan Ullah Khan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Ghazia Ali from Grand Democratic Alliance , Fauzia Kasuri from Pak Sarzameen Party , Please keep visiting this page to see the winning candidate from this constituency as We will keep you updated for NA-247 Results of Karachi South 2 for Election 2018.