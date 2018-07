NA-240 Result: MQM-P’s Iqbal Muhammad leads in Karachi Korangi 2 constituency

ISLAMABAD: Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan is leading in NA-240 Karachi Korangi 2 securing 5484 against Farrukh Manzoor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who bagged 2454 votes.



Total number of registered voters in NA-240 Karachi Korangi 2 constituency 475523 with female voters 204363.

There are 16 candidates contesting in NA 240 Karachi Korangi 2. Key participants from this constituency are Muhammad Asif from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan , Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan , Syed Asif Hasnain from Pak Sarzameen Party , Farrukh Manzoor from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Abdul Jamil Khan from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal , Muhammad Feroze from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians.