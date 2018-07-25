NA 131 Result: Imran Khan ahead of Khawaja Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan is ahead of Khawaja Saad Rafique of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz in the NA–131 Lahore – 9 constituency.



Imran Khan has bagged 7757 votes while Saad Rafique received 7572 votes.

Total number of registered voters in NA-131 Lahore - 9 constituency was 364213 with female voters 165514.

There are 16 candidates contesting in NA 131 Lahore 9.

Key participants from this constituency are Khawaja Saad Rafique from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Waqar Nadeem Waraich from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal , Syed Murtaza Hasan from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan , Asim Mehmood from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, and Zeba Ehsaan from Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam).