Naya Pakistan Mubarak, says Fawad Chaudhry as results pour in

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday took to Twitter to celebrate what he saw as his party's victory in the general elections hours after the polling closed across the country.

"Naya Pakistan Mubarak to the nation. Prime Minister Imran Khan," said he.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the PTI is leading on more than 80 seats with PMLN and PPP trailing behind.



