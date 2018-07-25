Election results unacceptable: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders on Wednesday said election results that are emerging after the polls held across the country are unacceptable to her party.

Speaking to the media, Marriyum Aurangzen said PMLN polling agents were expelled without being provided with Form 45.



She said the Election Commission should answer as to why verified results are not being given.

Cosmetic results are being announced which are not acceptable to PMLN, she said.

"Form 45 should be provided if rigging is not being carried out behind closed door," she said.

She was accompanied by some senior leaders of the PMLN who also spoke to the media and raised concerns.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the PTI is leading on more than 80 saetas.



