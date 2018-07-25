Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

NA-124 Result: PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif leading in Lahore 2 constituency

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz is leading in NA-124 Lahore 2 constituency bagging 14336 votes against Nauman Qaiser of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who secured 8277 votes.

Total number of registered voters in NA-124 Lahore - 2 constituency was 533497 with female voters 233816.

There are seven candidates contesting in NA 124 Lahore 2.Key participants from this constituency are Hamza Shehbaz Sharif from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Nauman Qaiser from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Muhammad Afzal from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal , Asim Irshad Khan from Pak Sarzameen Party , Babu Zaheer Ahmed Chaudhry from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians , Sumaira Naureen from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan.

High number of overseas Pakistanis join election campaign

NA-247 Result: PTI’s Arif Alvi leading in Karachi South 2 constituency

Poor first impressions of polling day: HRCP

NA-240 Result: MQM-P’s Iqbal Muhammad leads in Karachi Korangi 2 constituency

