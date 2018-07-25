NA-124 Result: PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif leading in Lahore 2 constituency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz is leading in NA-124 Lahore 2 constituency bagging 14336 votes against Nauman Qaiser of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who secured 8277 votes.
Total number of registered voters in NA-124 Lahore - 2 constituency was 533497 with female voters 233816.
There are seven candidates contesting in NA 124 Lahore 2.Key participants from this constituency are Hamza Shehbaz Sharif from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Nauman Qaiser from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Muhammad Afzal from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal , Asim Irshad Khan from Pak Sarzameen Party , Babu Zaheer Ahmed Chaudhry from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians , Sumaira Naureen from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz is leading in NA-124 Lahore 2 constituency bagging 14336 votes against Nauman Qaiser of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who secured 8277 votes.
Total number of registered voters in NA-124 Lahore - 2 constituency was 533497 with female voters 233816.
There are seven candidates contesting in NA 124 Lahore 2.Key participants from this constituency are Hamza Shehbaz Sharif from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Nauman Qaiser from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Muhammad Afzal from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal , Asim Irshad Khan from Pak Sarzameen Party , Babu Zaheer Ahmed Chaudhry from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians , Sumaira Naureen from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan.
Comments