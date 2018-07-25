NA-127 Result: Ali Pervaiz Malik leads Lahore 5 seat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Ali Pervaiz Malik is leading from NA-127 Lahore 5 constituency. Jamshed Iqbal Cheema of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is lagging behind.
Total number of registered voters in NA-127 Lahore 5 constituency was 417706 with female voters 184306.
Nine candidates were contesting in NA 127 Lahore 5. Key participants from this constituency were Ali Pervaiz Malik from Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Chaudhry Adnan Sarwar from Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Rashid Ahmed Khan from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Muhammad Zaheer from Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Mian Amir Abbas from Allah Akbar Tehreek, Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas from All Pakistan Muslim League, Musarrat Jamshed (Independent) and Muhammad Ahmed (Independent).
