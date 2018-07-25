Wed July 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA-127 Result: Ali Pervaiz Malik leads Lahore 5 seat

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Ali Pervaiz Malik is leading from NA-127 Lahore 5 constituency. Jamshed Iqbal Cheema of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is lagging behind.

Total number of registered voters in NA-127 Lahore 5 constituency was 417706 with female voters 184306.

Nine candidates were contesting in NA 127 Lahore 5. Key participants from this constituency were Ali Pervaiz Malik from Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Chaudhry Adnan Sarwar from Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Rashid Ahmed Khan from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Muhammad Zaheer from Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Mian Amir Abbas from Allah Akbar Tehreek, Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas from All Pakistan Muslim League, Musarrat Jamshed (Independent) and Muhammad Ahmed (Independent).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

High number of overseas Pakistanis join election campaign

High number of overseas Pakistanis join election campaign
NA-247 Result: PTI’s Arif Alvi leading in Karachi South 2 constituency

NA-247 Result: PTI’s Arif Alvi leading in Karachi South 2 constituency
Poor first impressions of polling day: HRCP

Poor first impressions of polling day: HRCP
NA-240 Result: MQM-P’s Iqbal Muhammad leads in Karachi Korangi 2 constituency

NA-240 Result: MQM-P’s Iqbal Muhammad leads in Karachi Korangi 2 constituency
Load More load more