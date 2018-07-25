tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading in 64 National Assembly constituencies, according to initial and unofficial results.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has lead in 46 and Pakistan People’s Party has lead in 28 constituencies.
PTI is leading in NA-143, 149, 152, 154, 156, 157, 158, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 25, 26, 27, 27, 28, 29, 32, 35, 41, 43, 52, 53, 54, 55, 63, 66, 70 and others.
Independent candidates are leading in 20, Muttahida Majlis Amal 11 and Grand Democratic Alliance in 6 constituencies.
