General Elections 2018: Live Party Position

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading in 64 National Assembly constituencies, according to initial and unofficial results.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has lead in 46 and Pakistan People’s Party has lead in 28 constituencies.

PTI is leading in NA-143, 149, 152, 154, 156, 157, 158, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 25, 26, 27, 27, 28, 29, 32, 35, 41, 43, 52, 53, 54, 55, 63, 66, 70 and others.



Independent candidates are leading in 20, Muttahida Majlis Amal 11 and Grand Democratic Alliance in 6 constituencies.

