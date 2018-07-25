Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

General Elections 2018: Live Party Position

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading in 64 National Assembly constituencies, according to initial and unofficial results.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has lead in 46 and Pakistan People’s Party has lead in 28 constituencies.

PTI is leading in NA-143, 149, 152, 154, 156, 157, 158, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 25, 26, 27, 27, 28, 29, 32, 35, 41, 43, 52, 53, 54, 55, 63, 66, 70 and others.

Independent candidates are leading in 20, Muttahida Majlis Amal 11 and Grand Democratic Alliance in 6 constituencies.

More From Pakistan

No woman cast vote in Mohri Pur village due to ban from men
Hoping people of Pakistan get the leader they believe in, Jemima tweets

Army thanks Pakistanis for rejecting 'malicious' propaganda
Voter dies of heart attack at polling station in Okara
