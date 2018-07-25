No woman cast vote in Mohri Pur village due to ban from men

MOHRI PUR: Women could not cast their vote in the elections 2018 on Wednesday in a village near Multan due to intimidation by their husbands.

Male elders banned females from voting in Mohri Pur, some 60 kilometres (35 miles) from Multan.

Some 3,200 women were listed on the electoral register in Mohri Pur -- but not one voted, according to election officials and an AFP journalist at the village´s sole polling station.

"We have threats from our husbands that they will divorce us if we cast our vote," 25-year-old Tanya Bibi told AFP as she walked past the polling station, without going in.

Around 8,000 men were registered to vote in the village. Large queues of them -- each clutching identity cards -- formed at the polling station, located in a school.

"We are here to cast our ballots, but our women didn´t cast their votes because it is our old tradition which we have been preserving," Muhammad Shamsher told AFP.

Even Qasir Abbas, a lawyer who campaigned for the women´s vote, said in the end he did not bring his wife to the polling station, explaining: "I was afraid ... the villagers might boycott my family."

Bismillah Iram, from a local NGO, said announcements were made from the village mosque warning that women should not come to the polling station.

Elders in Mohri Pur, which is located in Punjab province, banned women from voting decades ago, claiming that visiting a public polling booth would "dishonour" them.