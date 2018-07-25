Hoping people of Pakistan get the leader they believe in, Jemima tweets

Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, tweeted in admiration of Pakistan on occasion of historic 2018 general elections.

Indicating her love for Pakistan and stressing over the importance to vote, Jemima wrote:

"Happy Election Day Pakistan, you maddening, beautiful, crazy, beloved old friend. Here’s hoping the people who count your votes, let your vote count.

“And you get the leader you believe in. Pakistan Zindabad!,” she further wrote.



