Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Live election commentary for hearing-impaired community

Pakistan’s hearing-impaired people will be able to be part of the marathon election coverage in sign language as results are expected to pour in after 6pm.

Local start-up ConnectHear has partnered with NGO NOWPDP to make sure that Pakistan's deaf people are not left out of the election day.

“ConnectHear is a social entrepreneurial start up with the aim to bridge the communication gap between the deaf and mute community and the society through in-person and video call sign language interpretation, and an audio to sign language app,” the page says.

The start-up is broadcasting live interpretation of election results in sign language on their Facebook pages.

"We've been trying to get into news channels interpretation for quite a long time because we feel it's important for news to be interpreted for deaf people," shares Azima Dhanjee, co-founder of ConnectHear. "When we didn't get a lot of support from news channels, we decided to interpret the news and share it on our Facebook page, so our deaf audience could know what is going on in our country and the world."

Various pictures captured today the differently-abled showing up to vote across the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also extended the facility of postal ballot to persons with disabilities.

