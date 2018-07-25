No female voter spotted in Toba Tek Singh village: report

TOBA TEK SINGH: With the polling deadline coming close, no female constituent has cast her vote from the district's village Devi Das Pur.

While long queues of women were observed outside polling stations in NA-5 and PK-12 constituencies of Upper Dir, where women were allowed to vote for the first time in history, no female voters were seen in the polling booths in Toba Tek Singh's village.

As per census reports, there are 860 female voters residing in Devi Das village located in Toba Tek Singh, yet no votes were cast among the female constituents.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued that any area causing hindrance to female voters would be considered invalid in its constituency and face disqualification from the election.

The commission had stated that any area demonstrating less than 10 per cent of women turnout would be declared invalid, further stating that anyone reported of facilitating such a hindrance may end up with three years of imprisonment.

Polling returned to normalcy after eight polling agents were detained in NA-86 in Mandi Bahauddin when women were not being allowed to caste their vote.



Polling is under way in the constituency, the District Police Officer (DPO) said.

"Women are casting votes now," he added.