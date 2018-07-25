Wed July 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No female voter spotted in Toba Tek Singh village: report

TOBA TEK SINGH: With the polling deadline coming close, no female constituent has cast her vote from the district's village Devi Das Pur.

While long queues of women were observed outside polling stations in NA-5 and PK-12 constituencies of Upper Dir, where women were allowed to vote for the first time in history, no female voters were seen in the polling booths in Toba Tek Singh's village.

As per census reports, there are 860 female voters residing in Devi Das village located in Toba Tek Singh, yet no votes were cast among the female constituents.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued that any area causing hindrance to female voters would be considered invalid in its constituency and face disqualification from the election.

The commission had stated that any area demonstrating less than 10 per cent of women turnout would be declared invalid, further stating that anyone reported of facilitating such a hindrance may end up with three years of imprisonment.

Polling returned to normalcy after eight polling agents were detained in NA-86 in Mandi Bahauddin when women were not being allowed to caste their vote.

Polling is under way in the constituency, the District Police Officer (DPO) said.

"Women are casting votes now," he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Army thanks Pakistanis for rejecting ‘malicious’ propaganda

Army thanks Pakistanis for rejecting ‘malicious’ propaganda
Voter suffers with heart attack in polling station

Voter suffers with heart attack in polling station
Pakistan General Elections 2018 In Pictures

Pakistan General Elections 2018 In Pictures

Live election commentary for hearing-impaired community

Live election commentary for hearing-impaired community
Load More load more