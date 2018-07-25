PML-N, PPP, AML demand one-hour extention in polling time

LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader Mushahid Hussain Syed has called for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to extend the polling time by an hour to facilitate voters.

The polling is scheduled to end at 6pm.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mushahid Hussain put forward three demands on behalf of his party. “Extend the voting time by an hour, expedite the process and let the people cast their vote who are standing at the polling station,” Syed said.

He said that overall the voting process was going well but the process needs to be expedited.

Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed also called on the commission to extend the polling time from 6pm to 7pm.

Apart from the AML and PML-N, PPP too has demanded that polling time be extended.