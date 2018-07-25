Wed July 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N, PPP, AML demand one-hour extention in polling time

LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader Mushahid Hussain Syed has called for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to extend the polling time by an hour to facilitate voters.

The polling is scheduled to end at 6pm.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mushahid Hussain put forward three demands on behalf of his party. “Extend the voting time by an hour, expedite the process and let the people cast their vote who are standing at the polling station,” Syed said.

He said that overall the voting process was going well but the process needs to be expedited.

Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed also called on the commission to extend the polling time from 6pm to 7pm.

Apart from the AML and PML-N, PPP too has demanded that polling time be extended. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Social media outraged after Sara Taseer's 'elitist' election tweets

Social media outraged after Sara Taseer's 'elitist' election tweets
Nawaz Sharif’s mother casts vote

Nawaz Sharif’s mother casts vote
ANP’s Ghulam Bilour denied permission to vote

ANP’s Ghulam Bilour denied permission to vote
ECP dismisses PMLN request to extend polling time

ECP dismisses PMLN request to extend polling time
Load More load more