ANP’s Ghulam Bilour denied permission to vote

ISLAMABAD: ANP leader and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has been denied permission to cast his vote in Peshawar after he failed to produce his national identity card.

According to details, Bilour reached the polling station, where he was asked by the polling staff to show his identitiy card.

Ghulam Bilour told the presiding officer, “everyone here knows me very well, I haven’t brought my identity card.”

“You are a respected and a well-known person but there are clear instructions from the commission that ID card was necessary to cast the vode,” the PO told Mr Bilour.

On hearing this, the senior ANP politician returned home without casting his vote.