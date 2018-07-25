ECP dismisses PMLN request to extend polling time

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's demand to extend polling time.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza to discuss a demand raised by the PMLN.

According to Geo News, provincial election commissioners also attended the meeting where they were asked to give their opinion.

Besides the PMLN, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Shahid Syed had also raised the similar demand.

They have cited slow polling process as a reason to extend the polling time for an hour.

Earlier, PMLN leader Mushahid Hussain Syed wrote a letter to the ECP , demanding the electoral body to extend the time.



The letter was sent through Fax and also released to the media.

After consultation with ECP members , the Election Commission chairman took the final final decision.

According to the Election Commission, voters present in the premises of a polling station at the end of polling time would be able to cast their vote, and that no person would be allowed to enter the polling station after 6:00 pm.