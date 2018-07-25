Security officials applauded for helping elderly cast their votes

With the balloting process in full swing, numerous instances have come to surface of security officials deployed at polling stations providing aid to the elderly, and subsequently getting ample praise from social media users.

The deployed personnel of police force have garnered immense appreciation from all around after voters have reported several instances of the aid provided by them to the elderly voters or those physically handicapped.

Senior Superintendent of the force Asif Razzak also took to Twitter to praise one of the officers serving the elderly voters from any difficulties in the process of exercising their democratic rights.

“We are here to protect and help you Weldone SHO PS SITE District West Karachi #SalamPolice #SalamSindhPolice #ElectionPakistan2018,” stated his tweet.

On the other female personnel of the forces are also breaking stereotypes and providing aid to the voters in the sweltering heat.





