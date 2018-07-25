Elections 2018: political parties complain of 'slow polling'

Pakistan is conducting general elections today, with millions of voters set to use their right to franchise.

A a large number of people queue up outside polling stations, amid sweltering heat in some cities , voters have come up with complaints of slow polling.

Some voters had to wait over an hour before they got to cast their vote.

Hamid Mir, senior Geo TV journalist, said during special transmission that senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah has informed him about his reservations about the polling process.

Talat Hussain, another prime time talkshow host, said the voter turnout will immensely affect outcome of general election in favour of some parties.

Political commentator Mazhar Abbas said that he has also received similar complaints from the leaders of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from Karachi.

Former minister and a senior PMLN leader Abid Sher Ali also was reported to have confronted election officials at a polling station over the slow polling process.

Meanwhile, the PMLN, according to Geo News, has demanded Election Commission of Pakistan extend polling time so that people can cast their votes.



Report from Lahore said the metropolis is receiving rain, bringing relief from hot weather.



The rain is also expected to slow the process of polling.

The ECP in a latest statement has said that time for polling would not be extended beyond 6:00 pm in the evening. The electoral body said the people present in the premises of a polling station at 6:00 would be able to cast their votes .

