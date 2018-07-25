Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Elections 2018: political parties complain of 'slow polling'

Pakistan is conducting general elections today, with millions of voters  set to use their right to franchise.

A a large number of people queue up outside polling stations, amid sweltering heat in some cities , voters have come up with complaints of slow polling.

Some voters had to wait over an hour before they got to cast their vote. 

Hamid Mir, senior Geo TV journalist, said during special transmission that senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah has informed him about his reservations about the polling process.

Talat Hussain, another prime time talkshow host, said  the  voter turnout will immensely affect outcome of general election  in favour of some parties.

Political commentator  Mazhar Abbas said that he has also received  similar  complaints from the  leaders of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from Karachi.

Former minister and a senior PMLN leader Abid Sher Ali also was reported to have  confronted election officials at a polling station over the slow polling process.

Meanwhile, the  PMLN, according to Geo News, has demanded Election Commission of Pakistan  extend polling time so that people can cast their votes.

Report from Lahore said the metropolis  is receiving rain, bringing relief  from hot weather.

The rain is also expected to slow the process of polling.

The ECP in a latest statement has said that time for polling would not be extended beyond 6:00 pm in the evening.   The electoral body said the people present in the premises of a polling station at 6:00 would be able to cast their votes .

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set  up a Facilitation and Complaint Centre  where  people can record their grievances with regard to election:-

PUNJAB

District: Islamabad,Attock,Jehlum,Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal,Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin

· Telephone No. : 051-9217141

· Fax No. : 051-9210809

· Whats app No. : 0333-6485668

District: Hafiz bad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar Chiniot, Faisalabad, Toba Tekh Singh, Jung

· Telephone No. : 051-9217142

· Fax No. : 051-9210809

· Whats app No. : 0333-5129886

District: Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Okara Pakpatan, Sahiwaal, Khane-waal, Multan

· Telephone No. : 051-9217144

· Fax No. : 051-9210809

· Whats app No.: 0313-5534969

District: Lodhran, Dihaari, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffar Garh, Layyah, DG Khan, Rajanpur

· Telephone No. : 051-9210813

· Fax No. : 051-9210810

· Whats app No.: 0300-3895149

SINDH

District: Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qambar, Shadad Kot, Gotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushehr-u-Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad

· Telephone No.: 051-9210814

· Fax No. :051-9210810

· Whats app No. : 03425155151

District: Sanghar, Mir-pur-Khaas, Umar-Kot, Tharparkar, Mityari, Tando Allahyar Khan, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sajawal

· Telephone No.: 051-9210815

· Fax No. :051-9210810

· WhatsApp :03472232107

District: Thatta, Jamshoro, Daadu, Malir, Korangi Karachi, Karachi East, Karachi South, Karachi West, Karachi Central

· Telephone No. : 051-9210816

· Fax No. : 051-9210811

· WhatsApp No. :03008098654

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHAWAH

District: Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakund, Bonaire, Shangla Kohistan, Kohistan Lower

· Telephone No. : 051-9217143

· Fax No. : 051-9210811

· Whats app No. : 03345051512

District: Kolahi Palsa, Kohistan, Trigram, Mansehra, Tughar, Abottabad, Haripur, Swabi Mardan, Chaar Sadda.

· Telephone No. : 051-9217145

· Fax No. : 051-9210812

· Whats app: 0321-9951377

District: Noshehra, Peshawar Kohat, Hungo, Kark, Yonu, Lucky Marwat, Taank, DI Khan

· Telephone No. : 051-9210817

· Fax No. : 051-9210812

· Whats App No. :0321-9951377

BALOCHISTAN

District: Moosi Kheel, Shirani, Zohb, Qila Saif-Ullah, Loralaai Dhaki, Ziarat, Hernia Sibbi, Lehri, Barkhan, Kohlo, Dera Bagti, Naseerabad, Jafferrabad, Saubat pur, Jhal Mugsi, Kachi Mastung, Pasheen, Qila Abdullah

· Telephone No. : 051-9210818

· Fax No. :051-9210812

· Whats app No.: 0333-5349270

District: Quetta, Noshki, Chaaghi, Mastung, Shaheed Sikandarabad, Qilaat Khizdaar, Washook, Kharan, Pichgoor, Awaraan, Keech, Lasbella Gawadar

· Telephone No. 051-9210819

· Fax No. : 051-9210812

· Whats App No. : 0333-5349270   

Social media outraged after Sara Taseer's 'elitist' election tweets

PML-N, PPP, AML demand one-hour extention in polling time

Nawaz Sharif’s mother casts vote

ANP’s Ghulam Bilour denied permission to vote

