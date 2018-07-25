Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

PMLN seeks extension in polling time for one hour

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has requested Election Commission of Pakistan for extending polling time for at least an hour as long lines of voters waiting in the queues.

This is not only causing inconvenience to the voters standing in long lines in the hot weather, but it also may end up depriving people from their right of vote.

The request was made by PML-N Central Media Committee Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in a letter to the electoral body.

The senator said PML-N would appreciate if this demand is accepted to ensure that the elections are free, fair and transparent.

According to Geo News, the ECP, under the law, could decide till 3:00pm

