Urwa and Mawra Hocane cast their vote for Imran Khan

A number of Pakistan’s beloved celebrities have exercised their right to vote in 2018 general elections, with a considerable amount voicing support for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Among those celebrities are famous Hocane sisters Urwa and Mawra, who have also voted in favour of ‘Kaptaan’.

Uploading a picture showing off their inked thumb, Urwa Hocane posted:

Her sister Mawra has also cast her vote. Taking to Twitter, she posted:



