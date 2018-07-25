Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Urwa and Mawra Hocane cast their vote for Imran Khan

A number of Pakistan’s beloved celebrities have exercised their right to vote in 2018 general elections, with a considerable amount voicing support for Imran Khan’s  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Among those celebrities are famous Hocane sisters Urwa and Mawra, who have also voted in favour of ‘Kaptaan’.

Uploading a picture showing off their inked thumb, Urwa Hocane posted: 

Her sister Mawra has also cast her vote. Taking to Twitter, she posted: 


