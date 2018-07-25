Urwa and Mawra Hocane cast their vote for Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A number of Pakistan’s beloved celebrities have exercised their right to vote in 2018 general elections, with a considerable amount voicing support for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Among those celebrities are famous Hocane sisters Urwa and Mawra, who have also voted in favour of ‘Kaptaan’.
Uploading a picture showing off their inked thumb, Urwa Hocane posted:
Her sister Mawra has also cast her vote. Taking to Twitter, she posted:
