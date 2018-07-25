Women cast their votes for the first time in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: As the conduction of general elections is underway throughout the entire country today, women have also stepped out of their houses to exercise their constitutional right to vote.



In Upper Dir, long queues of women wait outside the polling stations in constituencies NA-5 and PK-12 constituencies.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), any constituency where women are stopped from voting or face any obstacles in the polling process, it will immediately become invalid.

ECP further added how the results of any constituency would be declared invalid if the female turnout would be less than 10 percent and anyone found involved in such an activity would be given imprisonment for 3 years.