Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Imran Khan violated election code of conduct by talking to media: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of Imran Khan's media talk.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  (PTI) chairman talked to media after casting his vote in Islamabad where he  urged the people to come out and exercise their right to vote.

The ECP said that Mr Khan violated election code of conduct by talking to the media.

The electoral body is also said to have taken notice of media talks of Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, a private television reported.



