Imran Khan asks people to come out and vote

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said he nothing is decided before the last ball is delivered.



He urged the people of Pakistan to come out and vote in large numbers, expressing his wish that the election will witness the biggest turnout .

Talking to the media after casting his vote, the PTI chairman said people must come out and vote for whichever party they like.

He requested the people to vote against status quo.

The PTI chairman said he prays to Allah that Pakistan be given such a leadership that deserve to lead the country.





