Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Imran Khan asks people to come out and vote

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said he  nothing is decided before  the last ball is delivered.

He urged the people of Pakistan to come out and vote in large numbers, expressing his wish that the election  will witness the biggest turnout . 

Talking to the media after casting his vote, the PTI chairman said  people must come out  and vote for whichever party they like.

He requested the people to vote against status quo. 

The PTI chairman said he prays to Allah that Pakistan be given such a leadership that deserve to lead the country.


Elderly, disabled, pregnant women can vote without waiting in queues

Women cast their votes for the first time in Upper Dir

Imran Khan violated election code of conduct by talking to media: ECP

28 martyred in Quetta as bomber targets polling station

