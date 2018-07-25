Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

European Union Election Observation Mission satisfied with polling arrangements

The European Union Election  Observation Mission   on Wednesday said that it was quite satisfied with the arrangements made for the election.

Speaking to the media , Michael Gahler, head of the mission, said  they have visited several polling stations to review the procedure.

He said the people Pakistan seem  extremely excited to use their right to franchise.

The delegation  also examined the ballot papers being used in the election.

