European Union Election Observation Mission satisfied with polling arrangements

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The European Union Election Observation Mission on Wednesday said that it was quite satisfied with the arrangements made for the election.
Speaking to the media , Michael Gahler, head of the mission, said they have visited several polling stations to review the procedure.
He said the people Pakistan seem extremely excited to use their right to franchise.
The delegation also examined the ballot papers being used in the election.
The European Union Election Observation Mission on Wednesday said that it was quite satisfied with the arrangements made for the election.
Speaking to the media , Michael Gahler, head of the mission, said they have visited several polling stations to review the procedure.
He said the people Pakistan seem extremely excited to use their right to franchise.
The delegation also examined the ballot papers being used in the election.
Comments