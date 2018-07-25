Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

PTI worker falls victim to first polling day clash

PESHAWAR: A PTI worker was killed and two others were injured after a  clash between ANP and PTI workers erupted   in Swabi's PK-47 constituency early on Wednesday.

According to reports,  two rival political groups clashed  during polling in Swasbi. Resultantly, one activist of PTI was killed and  two persons sustained injuries in the incident.

The dead and injured were immediately shifted  to the hospital.

