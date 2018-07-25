PTI worker falls victim to first polling day clash

PESHAWAR: A PTI worker was killed and two others were injured after a clash between ANP and PTI workers erupted in Swabi's PK-47 constituency early on Wednesday.

According to reports, two rival political groups clashed during polling in Swasbi. Resultantly, one activist of PTI was killed and two persons sustained injuries in the incident.



The dead and injured were immediately shifted to the hospital.