Pakistan Election 2018: Who cast vote where?

KARACHI: As the voting has begun in Pakistan, the prominent political leaders, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and PTI senior leader Asad Umar cast their votes early in the morning in their respective constituencies.

Daughters of late Benazir Bhutto, Aseefa and Bakhtawar also cast their votes in Nawabshah's constituency, urging the voters to support for Pakistan People's Party (PPP) .

Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal has cast his vote in Karachi's NA-243 constituency.



Speaking to media, he said, "God willing, my party will spring a surprise in this elections. People have expectations only from us."



Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah cast his vote in Sehwan, Pakistan People's Party senior leader Faryal Talpur in Larkana, whereas independent candidate Jibran Nasir cast his vote in Karachi's NA-247, where he is in tough competition with leaders of main political parties.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq cast their votes in Lahore, while JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman cast his vote in Dera Ismail Khan's NA-238 constituency .

Speaking to media, soon after casting his vote, Shehbaz urged the masses to vote for PML-N. He vowed that if his party is elected again they will change Pakistan's destiny, end unemployment, improve education/health, and build Diamer Bhasha dam, asking the citizens to use their constitutional right.



Meanwhile, the government officials and other prominent leaders will cast their votes in their respective constituencies except those are convicted by the courts.

President of Pakistan will cast his vote in Karachi and caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk will cast his vote at his hometown, Mingora in Swat, while Chief Justice of Pakistan CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar in Lahore.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi is likely to cast his vote in Lahore while Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana in Multan.

The political parties’ heads will also cast their votes in their respective constituencies.