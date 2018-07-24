Elections 2018: ECP establishes central control room

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday established central control room at its headquarters to collect and disseminate the results of general elections 2018 and managing other aspects of election activities.



According to an official of ECP, the Commission has already established general election information centers in its provincial, regional and district offices to facilitate the voters and general public.

The Commission has also placed the details of all these centers on its official website while it has also launched its Short Message Service (SMS) 8300 to facilitate the voters throughout the country.

He said voters can get details of relevant polling stations by sending SMS to 8300 along with Computerized National Identity Card Number (CNIC) adding that a large number of people had received the information about their respective polling station so far.

He said the voters can also get information about place of vote and details regarding any constituency of National and Provincial assembly.

The ECP, he said had already issued its final polling scheme for national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies for the conduct of general election 2018 in all the provinces and the federal capital.

He said the Commission had placed all the details regarding final polling scheme on its official web portal for the voters’ facilitation by ensuring the compliance with basic fundamental right under the Constitution related to the right to information.

The official said the polling scheme consisted of name of constituency, name of polling station, name of electoral area, census block code, serial number of voters on the electoral roll in case electoral area is bifurcated, number of voters assigned to a polling station, including male, female and total number of polling booths allotted to a constituency.