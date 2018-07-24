Trump hails start of dismantling N. Korean missile site

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kansas City: US President Donald Trump welcomed Tuesday reports that North Korea has started dismantling facilities at its main satellite launch station, which is seen as a testing ground for intercontinental ballistic missiles.
New satellite imagery shows "that North Korea has begun the process of dismantling a key missile site, and we appreciate that," Trump said during an event in Kansas City, Missouri.
"We had a fantastic meeting with Chairman Kim and it seems to be going very well," Trump added, referring to his summit last month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
US-based website 38 North published imagery Monday indicating that Pyongyang has begun taking down a processing building and a rocket-engine test stand that had been used to test liquid-fuel engines at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station.
