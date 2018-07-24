Tue July 24, 2018
Pakistan

July 24, 2018

Trailer saved from accident at National Highway

KARACHI: A trailer was saved from accident after its brakes failed at the national Highway on Tuesday.

The trailer was on its way from Karachi towards Multan when its brakes failed but it continued to travel to a distance of six km.

However, due to their professional expertise, the motorway police saved many precious lives.

