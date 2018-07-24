PTI to win election with two-third majority: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his party would clinch the general election with a two-third majority.

PTI is the most popular political party among the masses, he told media persons.

"PTI is a political reality. After winning the general election, Imran Khan will decide about making an alliance with other parties," he said.

He expressed the hope that general election would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that masses of Sindh province were looking towards PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) but not focusing on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He added both PTI and GDA would work for the welfare and progress of the province.

The PTI leader alleged that PPP was completely wiped out from Punjab areas and claimed that PPP had not nominated its candidates on 104 constituencies of the Punjab.