CEC urges nation to exercise right to vote on July 25

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Tuesday asked the voters to exercise their right of vote on July 25, considering it as national responsibility.

In a public message, the CEC said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was making all out efforts to hold free, fair and transparent elections on July 25 throughout the country.

The nation will elect 270 members of the National Assembly and a total of 570 members of four provincial assemblies for the next five-year term (2018-2023).

Around 105.95 million eligible voters - 59.22 million males and 46.73 million females - will exercise their right to vote to mark another democratic transition from one elected government to another.

About 1,1673 candidates are vying for 270 national and 570 provincial seats.

Elections have been postponed on two NA and six provincial seats, while one candidate has been declared winner unopposed on a provincial seat.