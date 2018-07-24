Elections 2018: Pak-Afghan border closed for 3 days over security reasons

ISLAMABAD: For holding peaceful elections on Wednesday, July 25, Pakistan has closed its border with Afghanistan for three days.



According to security officials, Pak-Afghan border at Chaman (Friendship Gate) has been closed today and will remain shut till July 26. All business activities are also suspended at the border.

The security officials further said crossing of border by commuters is also suspended in order to avoid any untoward situation.

The internet service in Chaman district will also remain suspended till July 31.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal has also confirmed that the crossing points on Pakistan Afghanistan border at Chaman and Kharlachi will remain closed on July 24 and 25 2018 coinciding with general election in Pakistan.

Torkham will, however, remain open for normal traffic, the spokesman added. (Web Desk/INP)