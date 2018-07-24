'Deal' allegations on Nawaz Sharif are deplorable, says Marriyum Aurangzab

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurengeb has stated that labeling the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif with allegations of a ‘deal’ is abysmal.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former minister of information stated: “Process of hurling deal allegations at Nawaz Sharif is deplorable. Negative propaganda is being aimed at tarnishing the image of the supremo.”

She went on to tag the assertions as efforts to sway the election results while rejecting the allegations and calling them heedless.

Furthermore Aurangzeb addressed the Election Commission of Pakistan and prompted them to take stern measures of the circulation of fake news, saying: “The news of deal are aimed at creating panic among voters of PML-N. Nawaz Sharif is facing imprisonment to restore sanctity of the vote.”