Tue July 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2018

ECP expects high voter turnout in elections 2018

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expected high voter turnout in the elections 2018.

Secretary ECP Babar Yaqoob, while briefing the media here Tuesday, said “Voter turnout will be high tomorrow as compared to past.”

The Secretary ECP said law and other is challenge during elections as they were receiving different kind of threats. He, however, said ECP wanted to see elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

Commenting over results, Babar Yaqoob said the polling will begin at 8:00 am and will continue till 6:00pm, adding that results could not be announced before 7:00pm.

