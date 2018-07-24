Make your vote count, Shaniera Akram tells Pakistan

KARACHI: Shaniera Akmran, wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, has called on Pakistanis to fully participate in Wednesday's parliamentary elections.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Ms Akram urged people to make their vote count for the sake of their future generations.

“I can’t vote tomorrow so I say this to every man & women thinking twice about voting. Make your nationality count, if not for yourself then do it for the people who can not! Vote in place of relatives overseas, our children, our sick or disabled & for the elderly! #MakeYourVoteCount,” she tweeted.

“When your grandchildren ask you what roll you played in the 2018 elections? What are you going to tell them?” she asked.

Earlier, Shaniera’s husband and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also turned to social media urging users to stand up for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the day of polling.

Taking to Twitter, the international sports commentator endorsing the former cricketing legend Imran Khan had voiced his support earlier as well, and this time he can be seen asking the public to cast their votes in favour of the PTI chief as well.

“A cricketer who became a politician? Or a man who was born to serve this nation, protect our people and lead us in to our own. And one day they will say that this same man was once a phenomenal cricketer. The time is now for change, Our country Our history! #VoteForKaptaan,” stated his tweet.