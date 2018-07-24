ECP resolves mystery surrounding hundreds of CNICs found dumped in NA125

Reacting to reports about the three bags full of National Computerized Identity Cards (CNIC) found in Lahore, The Election Commission of Pakistan has said the CNICs were expired and couldn't be use by voters .

The NADRA said in a statement that the ID cards are not usable as they were issued before 2010.

A spokesman for NADRA said the electoral lists carries pictures of the voters from new CNICs .

He said all the CNICs found from Lahore are expired.

Three bags of CNICs were spotted by children who were playing in the area.

After being informed by citizens , the police reached the area and took the CNICs into possession.

The Shafiqabad area is part of National Assembly constituency NA-125 where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Yasmin Rashid is contesting against rival parties.

The TV report further stated that the CNICs belonged to voters of the constituency.

Other candidates vying for the seat are: Wahim Alam Khan (PMLN), Zubair Kardar (PPP), Hafiz Salman Butt (MMA), Memona Hamid (TLP)

