You have chance to defeat status quo: Imran Khan urges public to come out and vote

With just one day left to the conduction of polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has urged people to come out and exercise their fundamental right to vote.

In a new twitter post, Khan, who is contesting the general elections from NA-53 in Islamabad, NA-243 in Karachi, NA- 95 in Mianwali, NA-35 in Bannu and NA-131 in Lahore, has stressed the need to ‘defeat the entrenched status quo’.

"People of Pakistan must come out and vote tomorrow in this historic election. This is the first time in 4 decades the nation has a chance to defeat the entrenched status quo. Don’t miss this opportunity."

Khan's party, PTI, founded in 1996, formed a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 2013 elections and has emerged as the biggest opposition party in the recent years.

