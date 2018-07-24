Wasim Akram urges public to vote for PTI ahead of elections in new tweet

Pakistan’s highly lauded former cricketer Wasim Akram has turned to social media once again urging users to stand up for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the day of polling.

Taking to Twitter, the international sports commentator endorsing the former cricketing legend Imran Khan had voiced his support earlier as well, and this time he can be seen asking the public to cast their votes in favour of the PTI chief as well.

“A cricketer who became a politician? Or a man who was born to serve this nation, protect our people and lead us in to our own. And one day they will say that this same man was once a phenomenal cricketer. The time is now for change, Our country Our history! #VoteForKaptaan,” stated his tweet.

The former team captain had previously unveiled his support for the party on Twitter as well saying: “It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. #voteforkapatan#nayapakistan.”

Alongside Akram, Khan has garnered the support of various other distinguished names in the cricketing world as well including Waqar Younis, Yasir Hameed and Shahid Afridi as well whose daughters were seen chiming in together urging voters that Khan will be the cause of change in Pakistan.