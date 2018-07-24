Pakistani expats in Gulf, US travel home for election 2018

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan readies for the General Elections 2018 to choose their next democratically elected Prime Minister on July 25, many Pakistanis residing in the UAE are excited to vote in the upcoming elections, expats too are not lagging behind in patriotism.



Many have travelled or are planning to travel from the world over to be in time to vote for the elections that are taking place on July 25.

Mohammed Amin Sargana, a Dubai resident and focal person for Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who travelled to Lahore on Monday talking to Khaleej Times said that his entire family would vote for different political parties.

"I am a die-hard supporter of PPP and will vote for them because that political party has done a lot for me," he said.

But this time, Sargana will not cast his vote because PPP has no candidate in Jhang, Punjab where Sargana’s vote is registered.

His wife, however, is a supporter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Group (PML-N). "My entire family supports this party due to caste and family reasons, so my vote will be for this party only," she said.

Their son, Arsalan Amin, 21, is a supporter of Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and will be voting for the former cricketer for the first time.

Syed Muntasir Baqir, 30, who also specifically travelled to cast his vote said that he would vote for PTI. "Last time I had voted for PMLN but this time I want change," said the safety officer who has been in Dubai for three years.

He thinks that elections will be free and fair this time.

Shahid Jamil, who travelled to Dubai for business and was travelling back to Lahore, said that he will vote for PTI. "We all want change," said Shahid who voted last time in 2013.

"This time elections are different and we want to vote for better health and better laws to bring the change," he said.

Maryam Waqas, 22, who was on a visit to Dubai and travelling back in time to cast her vote said that she will vote for PTI. "My entire family supports Imran Khan and we will be voting for him," she said.

Travelling all the way from the US, Rubab Farhat, 29, said her vote was for PTI. "Imran has a way with youngsters and he shows us the way forward. We hope for change and, therefore, my vote is for Imran," she said.

Kanwal, 28, who returned to Pakistan after a year and a half said that she was going to vote for PTI. "I voted for him last time as well and will do so this time too," she said.

"He speaks the truth and is not corrupt. He said he will put Nawaz Sharif in jail and he has done that. He does what he says so my vote is for him," she added.