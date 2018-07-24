Tue July 24, 2018
Pakistan

July 24, 2018

Hundreds of CNICs found dumped in sewer line in Lahore's NA-125 constituency

LAHORE: Three bags full of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) have been found dumped in  a sewer line in Shafiqabad area of the metropolis.

According to Geo News correspondent, the bags of CNICs were  spotted by children who were playing in the area.

After being informed by citizens , the police reached the area and took the CNICs into possession.

The Shafiqabad area is part of National Assembly constituency NA-125  where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Yasmin Rashid is   contesting against rival parties.

The TV report further  stated that   the CNICs belonged to voters of the  constituency. 

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident. .

Other candidates vying for the seat are: Wahim Alam Khan (PMLN), Zubair Kardar (PPP), Hafiz Salman Butt (MMA), Memona Hamid (TLP)

