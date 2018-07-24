Sportsmen urge nation to vote wisely in elections 2018

Pakistani cricketers have used social media as a platform to urge the nation to make their vote count tomorrow.



Sarfraz Ahmed , Pakistan cricket team captain, has sent a video message to the nation appealing to think before voting and bringing deserving ones to power in the National Assembly.

Former captains, Shahid Khan Afridi and Muhammad Hafeez have also come on the forefront to speak regarding the matter. They deemed voting as a national duty of citizens as it decides their future.

“Vote for the political party which you believe will work towards the betterment of the country," all-rounder Hafeez stressed.

On the other hand 'king of swings' Wasim Akram has shown support to his captain Khan while the test opener Shoaib Muhammad has talked on how it is time to bring change. He further added how to choose a candidate wisely.

"Use your vote for Pakistan and make the country stronger”, said former captain Salman Butt.

With cricketers all geared up for elections, hockey players are no way behind the league. Former hockey team captain Salah-ud-din termed vote as a tool to frame a better future for Pakistan. He requested people to step out of their houses on 25th and vote for people who can change the fate of the country.

Meanwhile, Afridi’s daughters also voiced support for Imran Khan in a recent video that took social media by storm.