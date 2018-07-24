Tue July 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2018

Election 2018: Fake ballot papers recovered in Sindh's Umarkot district

Authorities on   Tuesday arrested five men after recovering  fake ballot papers from their possession in Umarkot district of Sindh, according to Geo News.

The TV channel reported that, the ballot papers were  recovered from a  jeep near Pakistan chowk.

The ballot papers were being shifted to an area in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-52, police said.

The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

They have been  identified as Anwar Soomro, Hakim, Iqbal,Khangar and Nawab. 


