Election 2018: Fake ballot papers recovered in Sindh's Umarkot district

Authorities on Tuesday arrested five men after recovering fake ballot papers from their possession in Umarkot district of Sindh, according to Geo News.
The TV channel reported that, the ballot papers were recovered from a jeep near Pakistan chowk.
The ballot papers were being shifted to an area in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-52, police said.
The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.
They have been identified as Anwar Soomro, Hakim, Iqbal,Khangar and Nawab.
